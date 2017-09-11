Colts' Henry Anderson: Plays 25 snaps in Sunday's loss
Anderson started at defensive end but had just one tackle and played 25 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Anderson played just 11 games last season due to a knee injury. He split time with Margus Hunt and the two may continue to split playing time.
