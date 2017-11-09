Colts' Henry Anderson: Season over
Anderson sustained a laryngeal fracture Sunday at Houston and will land on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
At this point in the season, Anderson will be unable to return by Week 17 after undergoing surgery Friday. Oft-injured throughout his three-year career, the defensive tackle has appeared in just 29 games, accruing 65 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Expect some combination of Margus Hunt and Hassan Ridgeway to cover the gap left behind by Anderson on the defensive front.
