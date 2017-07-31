Krieger-Coble was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Sunday, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.

After going undrafted in 2016, Kriger-Coble ultimately ended up on the Broncos practice squad. He spent the year there before getting called up for the final two regular season games. He recorded one catch for 13 yards during that time. The Iowa product's lack of size is cause for concern, but he will look to turn some heads during training camp. He is one of six tight ends currently on the Colts' roster, so he will need to stand out in order to have a chance at landing on the final roster.