Krieger-Coble signed a contract with the Colts on Friday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

With Jack Doyle questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a concussion, the Colts will bring in Krieger-Coble to offer additional depth at the position. Krieger-Coble spent some time with the Colts this offseason after the team claimed him off waivers from the Broncos.