General manager Chris Ballard said Monday that Wohler is at the end of his rehab for the foot injury he suffered during preseason last year, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Wohler's rookie year was cut well short by a season-ending foot injury he sustained during Week 2 of the preseason, but the hope is that he won't have any limitations when Indianapolis kicks off training camp in July. After the Colts lost starting safety Nick Cross to the Commanders in free agency, they neglected to bring in any big names as replacement, meaning there could be room for Wohler to earn a spot on the 53-man roster this summer.