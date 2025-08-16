Wohler has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against Green Bay due to a foot injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Hunter got an opportunity to start Saturday with Nick Cross (hip) unable to suit up. However, Wohler joined Cross among an injury-riddled Colts secondary after hurting his foot at some point in the first quarter. Prior to his exit, Wohler notched two tackles (one solo). He's had a solid training camp and is expected to make the roster as a rotational and versatile defensive back if the foot issue doesn't prove to be serious.