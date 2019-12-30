Play

Bunting signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Monday.

The 23-year-old joined the Colts' practice squad in early October but never ended up making his way to the 53-man roster. Bunting worked as a run-blocking specialist during his senior year at the University of California in 2018, catching 18 passes for 195 yards.

