Campbell was elevated to the active roster Tuesday.
Campbell joined the Colts' practice squad on September 9 but is now being called up with Malik Hooker (Achilles) being placed on injured reserve. Campbell does have some starting experience, as he has made 15 career starts across 53 games with the Packers, Cowboys, Texans and Browns, but he will likely play a more reserve role in Indianapolis.
More News
-
Titans' Ibraheim Campbell: Tennessee bound•
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Draws three starts in 2019•
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Activated from PUP•
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Back at practice•
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Moves to reserve/PUP list•
-
Packers' Ibraheim Campbell: Re-signs with Green Bay•