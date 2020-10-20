site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Ibraheim Campbell: Rejoins Colts practice squad
Campbell was signed to the Colts' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Colts released Campbell from the practice squad over the weekend but were quick to bring him back. They released cornerback Christian Angulo from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
