Colts' Isaiah Johnson: Back in Indianapolis
Johnson signed a contract with the Colts on Friday.
Just a few weeks after being waived by the Colts, Johnson is back with the team following the waiving of cornerback D.J. Killings. Johnson has appeared in just 12 career games since joining the league back in 2015.
