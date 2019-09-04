Johnson cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve with an undisclosed injury on Sunday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Johnson was waived/injured by the Colts on Saturday but will remain with the team after going unclaimed on waivers. The 27-year-old will miss the rest of the season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.

