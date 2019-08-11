Colts' Isaiah Langley: Heading to Indy
The Colts signed Langley to an undisclosed contract Sunday.
Langley spent time with the Raiders this offseason as well, but latched on with a different AFC team Sunday. The USC product recorded 105 tackles (79 solo), 13 passes defensed and one interception in four seasons with the Trojans.
