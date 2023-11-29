McKenzie (toe) was listed as a nonparticipant on the Colts' practice estimate Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
McKenzie played just five offensive snaps during Sunday's win versus the Buccaneers, and that he may have been nursing a toe injury would be a reasonable explanation for his limited involvement. Indianapolis' injury reports Thursday and Friday will give a better idea of whether he'll be available in Week 13 at Tennessee.
