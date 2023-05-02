McKenzie will face competition for the starting slot receiver role from 2023 third-round draft pick Josh Downs, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Indianapolis wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne called Downs the best receiver in the 2023 draft class, so that may be an indication he has a head start on the race. The Colts signed McKenzie for just a one-year, $1.23 million contract, so it's not a lock he makes the final roster. However, the Colts may want to begin the season with a veteran in the slot if Downs' progress in training camp is slow.