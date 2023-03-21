The Colts are signing McKenzie to a contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McKenzie put up a 42-423-4 receiving line across 15 games with the Bills last season, in addition to nine carries for 55 yards and a rushing score. He could get a chance to earn significant playing time in Indianapolis' receiving corps, alongside Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, though the team could still add pass-catchers in April's draft. The Colts could also additionally bolster their quarterback room, currently led by Gardner Minshew.