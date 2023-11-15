McKenzie reeled in all four of this targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Patriots.

McKenzie four receptions on four targets and 31 yards were season-highs in each category. Additionally, the veteran's 46 percent offensive snap share was his highest mark of the 2023 campaign. With that said, McKenzie was unable to take a big leap in his production as fellow wideout Michael Pittman soaking up 12 targets from Gardner Minshew. The 28-year-old McKenzie should continue to stay off the fantasy radar going forward based on his minimal product through 10 games. The Colts enter their Week 11 bye before hosting the Buccaneers on Nov. 26.