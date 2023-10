McKenzie had one reception for six yards on three targets in Sunday's overtime loss to the Rams. He also returned one punt for 13 yards.

McKenzie played on seven of the offense' s 64 snaps as he continues to have a limited role as the fourth receiver. He could have a larger role on special teams with Dallis Flowers' season-ending Achilles injury, as McKenzie may take over Flower's role as the primary kickoff returner as well.