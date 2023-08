McKenzie is listed as the No. 3 receiver on the Colts' initial unofficial depth chart of the preseason ahead of Josh Downs.

Downs and McKenzie are in competition for the slot role. McKenzie is likely listed as the No. 3 to begin the preseason as a veteran. It's thought that Downs will win the job (Indianapolis wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne called Downs the best receiver in the 2023 draft class), but McKenzie could still craft out a meaningful rule even as the No. 4 receiver and punt returner.