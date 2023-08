McKenzie caught his only target for eight yards in Thursday's 27-13 preseason win over the Eagles.

McKenzie appeared to only play with the backups, while rookie Josh Downs (no catches on two targets) took a vast majority of snaps with the first-team offense alongside Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. If it's the same alignment Week 1 against Jacksonville, it might mean McKenzie is limited to work on returns and perhaps the occasional trick play or jet sweep.