McKenzie had one carry for four yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's win over Tennessee. He returned one punt for five yards and one kickoff for 19 yards.

McKenzie was used on a gadget option play in the backfield but otherwise wasn't a factor in the offense. He played on seven of the offense's 66 snaps. His primary role remains in the return game, where he added kickoff return duties to his punt return job after the season-ending injury to Dallis Flowers..