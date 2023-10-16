McKenzie had two receptions for 23 yards on two targets and returned two punts for 13 yards in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
McKenzie played just four snaps on offense as continues to primarily be a special teams player. However, he could see a larger role on offense if Alex Pierce misses time with a shoulder injury.
