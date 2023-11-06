McKenzie had two receptions for 12 yards on three targets in Sunday's win at Carolina. He also had three punt returns for an 11-yard average.
McKenzie played a season-high 24 snaps on offense with Josh Downs leaving with a knee injury. McKenzie would likely be the starting slot receiver next week at New England if Downs were to miss the game.
