Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Full participant in practice
RotoWire Staff
Rodgers (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Rodgers suffered a concussion in Indy's first preseason game, but was back to full speed Wednesday. He enters the season as Indy's primary kick returner and backup cornerback.
