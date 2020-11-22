site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Inactive Week 11
Rodgers (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against Green Bay.
Rodgers popped up on the injury report Friday with the knee issue and won't be available Week 11. The Colts will need to find a replacement in the return game for the 22-year-old.
