Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Indianapolis adds in sixth round

The Colts selected Rodgers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 211th overall.

Rodgers (5-foot-10, 170) doesn't offer any size at corner, but the Massachusetts product caught the eye of the Colts, who target very specific traits for Matt Eberflus' atypical defensive approach. At a weight that light, Rodgers might profile as an understudy to standout slot corner Kenny Moore.