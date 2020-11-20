site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Knee injury surfaces
Nov 20, 2020
Rodgers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Rodgers wasn't listed on Indianapolis' injury report until Friday, when he missed practice entirely. If he can't suit up against Green Bay on Sunday, the
Colts will have to decide on a replacement for kick returns. More News
