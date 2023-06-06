The NFL is investigating Rodgers for possible violations of the league's gambling policy, ESPN reports. "I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process," Rodgers said via Twitter. Rodgers was also working his way back from a late 2022 season knee injury.

Rodgers could face a lengthy suspension as a result, but details of his exact violation are not clear. He was a leading candidate for a starting cornerback role after the trade of Stephon Gilmore to Dallas.