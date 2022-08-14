Rodgers entered the concussion protocol Saturday after exiting Indianapolis' preseason game against the Bills with a head injury, Alexa Ross of CBS 4 Indy reports.

Rodgers appeared to suffer a head injury after coming down with an interception during the first half of Saturday exhibition game, according to Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star. The 24-year-old cornerback registered 49 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions over 17 regular-season games with Indianapolis last season, so the team may be overly cautious in handling his health over the remainder of the preseason.