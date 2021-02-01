Nelson has signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts.
A 2015 fifth-round pick, Nelson spent his first four seasons with the Cardinals, catching 81 passes for 1,439 yards and 10 touchdowns in 56 regular-season games. He made just two appearances for the Raiders in 2019 and was then released by the 49ers in September 2020, so it won't be easy for the veteran speedster to re-establish himself in the NFL. Nelson ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash back in 2015, but he's probably lost a step or two as he approaches his 29th birthday in April.