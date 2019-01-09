Wilcox (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's walkthrough.

Wilcox was unable to play in Saturday's wild-card win over the Texans, but his quick return to practice -- though it's still just an estimation -- bodes well for the divisional round. The Colts may need the added depth at safety with Clayton Geathers (knee), Mike Mitchell (calf) and Malik Hooker (foot) all nursing injuries.

