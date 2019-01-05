Wilcox (ankle) is listed as inactive for Saturday's Wild Card game versus the Colts.

There was optimism that Wilcox would be able to suit up when he was upgraded to from doubtful to questionable on Friday. However, he will ultimately watch from the sidelines. His absence should not have much of an impact on the Colts' secondary, as Clayton Geathers (knee) is returning from a two-game absence.

