Colts' J.J. Wilcox: Signed by Indy
Wilcox was signed by the Colts on Tuesday.
Wilcox brings a veteran presence to the Colts' secondary as the team looks to make a case for the playoffs these next two weeks. He hasn't had much of a defensive role since leaving Dallas after the 2016 season, but figures to provide depth behind Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker in Indianapolis.
More News
-
J.J. Wilcox: Let go by Gang Green•
-
Jets' J.J. Wilcox: Reneges on 49ers, heads to Jets•
-
49ers' J.J. Wilcox: Signs with San Fransico•
-
J.J. Wilcox: Cut by Pittsburgh in aftermath of draft•
-
Steelers' J.J. Wilcox: Grabs first interception of season Sunday•
-
Steelers' J.J. Wilcox: Practices fully Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...