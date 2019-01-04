Colts' J.J. Wilcox: Upgraded to questionable
Wilcox (ankle) is upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Wilcox was initially listed as doubtful for Indianapolis' playoff opener due to an ankle injury, but appears to be trending in the right direction. With starter Clayton Geathers, who has missed the last two games due to a knee injury, also listed as questionable, Wilcox will be a key reinforcement to the Colts' secondary if he's able to take the field.
