Play

Sheard posted 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups over 13 games in 2019.

Sheard missed the entire preseason and the first three regular-season contests after undergoing knee surgery. The 30-year-old defensive end's tackle count was cut in half (from 50) this year, but he still managed to make his presence known in the pass rush with 20 quarterback pressures. Sheard will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

More News
Our Latest Stories