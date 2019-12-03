Play

Sheard recorded a sack during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Titans.

The sack was Sheard's lone stop of the game despite leading the team's defensive ends with 37 defensive snaps. The 30-year-old has 29 tackles (20 solo) and 3.5 sacks through nine games, making him a tough sell as an IDP option.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories