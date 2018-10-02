Sheard recorded five tackles (four solo) and 0.5 sacks across 63 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Sheard has gotten to the quarterback in the past three games, bringing his season sack total to two. He continues to play around 60 to 70 percent of the defensive snaps each contest, but he could see a slight uptick as long as the sacks keep coming.

