Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Another sack Sunday
Sheard recorded five tackles (four solo) and 0.5 sacks across 63 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Texans.
Sheard has gotten to the quarterback in the past three games, bringing his season sack total to two. He continues to play around 60 to 70 percent of the defensive snaps each contest, but he could see a slight uptick as long as the sacks keep coming.
More News
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Menace on the line•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Two tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Expected to move to defensive end in scheme change•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Leads Colts with 5.5 sacks•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Two sacks in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Tallies 1.5 sacks Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.