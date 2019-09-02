GM Chris Ballard said that Sheard (knee) won't be placed on injured reserve, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Sheard underwent knee surgery in early August and there was some speculation he could spend the first half of the season on IR, but he's apparently far enough along in his recovery that it won't be necessary. It's still unclear when the 30-year-old is expected to be ready to go, and he remains questionable at best for Week 1.