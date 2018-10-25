Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Doesn't practice Thursday
Sheard was held out of practice on Thursday due to an abdomen injury.
It's unclear when Sheard suffered his injury or how serious it is. He wasn't on the injury report prior to Thursday, suggesting the injury happened recently. His practice status Friday will shed some light on his ability to play Sunday against Oakland.
More News
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Another sack Sunday•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Menace on the line•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Two tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Expected to move to defensive end in scheme change•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Leads Colts with 5.5 sacks•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Two sacks in Sunday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...