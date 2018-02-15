Sheard is expected to move from outside linebacker to defensive end with newly hired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus planning to implement a speed-based, 4-3 defensive scheme, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Eberflus' scheme calls for the defensive front to provide more pressure on quarterbacks and limit big plays, something that wasn't asked of the Colts' linemen as often in the 3-4 setup used under recently fired head coach Chuck Pagano. In the new one-gap line arrangement, Johnathan Hankins is expected to slide over from defensive end to defensive tackle, opening up a spot on the edge for Sheard. The 28-year-old Sheard is coming off a 2017 season in which he recorded 52 stops (37 solo), his highest total since 2012, his second season in the NFL. The presumed move to the line will minimize the tackle opportunities available for Sheard, though he could notice an uptick in the 5.5 sacks he registered last season; over his career, Sheard has delivered three seven-plus sack campaigns, all of which came under coordinators who favored 4-3 defenses.