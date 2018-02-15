Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Expected to move to defensive end in scheme change
Sheard is expected to move from outside linebacker to defensive end with newly hired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus planning to implement a speed-based, 4-3 defensive scheme, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Eberflus' scheme calls for the defensive front to provide more pressure on quarterbacks and limit big plays, something that wasn't asked of the Colts' linemen as often in the 3-4 setup used under recently fired head coach Chuck Pagano. In the new one-gap line arrangement, Johnathan Hankins is expected to slide over from defensive end to defensive tackle, opening up a spot on the edge for Sheard. The 28-year-old Sheard is coming off a 2017 season in which he recorded 52 stops (37 solo), his highest total since 2012, his second season in the NFL. The presumed move to the line will minimize the tackle opportunities available for Sheard, though he could notice an uptick in the 5.5 sacks he registered last season; over his career, Sheard has delivered three seven-plus sack campaigns, all of which came under coordinators who favored 4-3 defenses.
More News
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Leads Colts with 5.5 sacks•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Two sacks in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Tallies 1.5 sacks Sunday•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Gets first sack of season•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Just one tackle in loss•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Listed as starting linebacker•
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...