Sheard (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Sheard was held out of Wednesday's practice entirely due to his rib injury but it appears the issue isn't overly serious. He's expected to play in Sunday's matchup with the Giants. On the season Sheard has 44 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and four passes defensed through 14 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories