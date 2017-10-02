Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Gets first sack of season
Sheard had seven tackles a sack and two QB hits in Sunday's loss at Seattle.
Shead struggled to generate a pass rush in Week 1, but has improved the past three weeks with 14 QB hurries the past three games according to Pro Football Focus. He should get more sacks as a result.
