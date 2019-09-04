Sheard (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Sheard suffered this knee injury in July and went under the knife in August. He made enough progress in recovery to avoid starting the season on injured reserve, but having that in question doesn't bode well for his Week 1 status. Keep an eye on his practice status Thursday and Friday. Al-Quadin Muhammad will start at defensive end if Sheard can't go.

