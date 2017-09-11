Play

Sheard started at the "rush" linebacker position but had just one tackle in Sunday's loss at the Rams.

Sheard didn't generate any pass rush and was part of a defense that struggled in a 46-9 blowout loss. He played 50 snaps, but the Indy linebacking corps could be in flux early in the season with all new starters from the start of last season.

