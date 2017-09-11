Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Just one tackle in loss
Sheard started at the "rush" linebacker position but had just one tackle in Sunday's loss at the Rams.
Sheard didn't generate any pass rush and was part of a defense that struggled in a 46-9 blowout loss. He played 50 snaps, but the Indy linebacking corps could be in flux early in the season with all new starters from the start of last season.
