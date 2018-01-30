Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Leads Colts with 5.5 sacks
Sheard had 52 tackles (37 solo), 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games for the Colts in 2017.
The Colts registered a paltry 25 sacks as a team this season, with Sheard being the only individual with more than three. The veteran linebacker finished fourth on the team in tackles and will likely have a similar role on the Indianapolis defense in 2018.
More News
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Two sacks in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Tallies 1.5 sacks Sunday•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Gets first sack of season•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Just one tackle in loss•
-
Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Listed as starting linebacker•
-
Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Removed from injury report•
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...