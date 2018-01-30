Sheard had 52 tackles (37 solo), 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games for the Colts in 2017.

The Colts registered a paltry 25 sacks as a team this season, with Sheard being the only individual with more than three. The veteran linebacker finished fourth on the team in tackles and will likely have a similar role on the Indianapolis defense in 2018.