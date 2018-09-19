Sheard recorded three tackles (two solo), a sack and a pass defensed across 56 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

Sheard played in 76 percent of the Colts defensive snaps Sunday, a slight uptick from his Week 1 total. The veteran was able to continuously blow up plays, with two of tackles going for a loss. He also registered two quarterback hits on Alex Smith.

More News
Our Latest Stories