Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Menace on the line
Sheard recorded three tackles (two solo), a sack and a pass defensed across 56 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Redskins.
Sheard played in 76 percent of the Colts defensive snaps Sunday, a slight uptick from his Week 1 total. The veteran was able to continuously blow up plays, with two of tackles going for a loss. He also registered two quarterback hits on Alex Smith.
