Sheard (foot) did not practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Sheard was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so his foot issue appears to be a new development. The starting defensive end's level of participation in Friday's practice will illuminate his chances of suiting up against the Broncos on Sunday.

