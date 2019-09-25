Play

Sheard (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Sheard didn't practice at all last week, so he is making progress this week. However, the team isn't counting on him being in the lineup Sunday versus the Raiders, as he'll likely make a push for Week 5's game versus the Chiefs. He'll still have a chance to get in this week, but the team doesn't want to rush him.

