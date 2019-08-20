Coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Sheard (knee) is making good progress in his recovery, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Sheard underwent knee surgery earlier this month, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed. It remains to be seen whether the veteran defensive end will be ready to go for Week 1. Al-Quadin Muhammad will continue seeing increased work as long as Sheard remains sidelined.