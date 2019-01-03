Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Questionable for playoff opener
Sheard (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans.
Sheard did not practice Thursday after having been a limited participant Tuesday and Wednesday. If the 29-year-old is able to play through his knee injury versus the Texans, he'll draw his usual start at defensive end.
