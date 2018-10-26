Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Questionable for Week 8
Sheard (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Sheard was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but was able to fully participate to end the week. The nature of Sheard's abdomen injury remains unclear, but the starting defensive end appears to be trending towards suiting up for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
